News in Pics | February 23, 2024

A Palestinian hangs clothes next to a destroyed building, in Jabalia refugee camp.
Indian farmers march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021.
Greek beekeepers stack hives in front of parliament in protest.
Cast members Amanda Seyfried gestures as she attends the screening of the movie 'Seven Veils' at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.
Participants of Ski alpine during the Khelo India Winter games, at Kangdoori, Gulmarg, in Baramulla district.
(Published 23 February 2024, 02:33 IST)