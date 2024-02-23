JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | February 23, 2024

Best pictures from around the world
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 02:33 IST

A Palestinian hangs clothes next to a destroyed building, in Jabalia refugee camp.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian farmers march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Greek beekeepers stack hives in front of parliament in protest.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cast members Amanda Seyfried gestures as she attends the screening of the movie 'Seven Veils' at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Participants of Ski alpine during the Khelo India Winter games, at Kangdoori, Gulmarg, in Baramulla district.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 23 February 2024, 02:33 IST)
