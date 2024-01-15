JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 15, 2024

Best pics from around the world!
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 00:08 IST

Democrats kick off get out the vote efforts in South Carolina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A staff member for Never Back Down removes campaign signs, following a Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis campaign event, ahead of the caucus vote in Cedar Rapids.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ecuadorean soldiers pose for a picture as they take part in an operation to take control of the Turi prison, in Cuenca, Ecuador

Credit: Reuters Photo

A tour group on an ice-skating trip from Moss, Norway gathers around a humpback whale carcass that got stranded in the Moss Sound.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', at Sekmai village in Imphal, Manipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 15 January 2024, 00:08 IST)
