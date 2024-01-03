JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 3, 2024

Last Updated 03 January 2024, 00:37 IST

Follow Us

Water is sprayed on a damaged building at the site of an explosion, in what security sources say is an Israeli drone strike, in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon January 2, 2024.

Water is sprayed on a damaged building at the site of an explosion, in what security sources say is an Israeli drone strike, in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon January 2, 2024.

REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
ADVERTISEMENT
Civilians dressed up in creative, military-style uniforms, march in honour of the Black African soldiers who were conscripted into the South African army to fight in World War I, during the Diturupa Festival in Mabopane, South Africa January 2, 2024.

Civilians dressed up in creative, military-style uniforms, march in honour of the Black African soldiers who were conscripted into the South African army to fight in World War I, during the Diturupa Festival in Mabopane, South Africa January 2, 2024.

REUTERS/IHSAAN HAFFEJEE
Destroyed buildings lie in ruin in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, January 2, 2024.

Destroyed buildings lie in ruin in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, January 2, 2024.

REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
A local resident holding a cat leaves the site where residential buildings were heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine January 2, 2024.

A local resident holding a cat leaves the site where residential buildings were heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine January 2, 2024.

REUTERS/STRINGER
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 January 2024, 00:37 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaIsraelPalestineSouth AfricaRussia-Ukraine ConflictIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT