News in Pics | January 3, 2024

Water is sprayed on a damaged building at the site of an explosion, in what security sources say is an Israeli drone strike, in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon January 2, 2024.
Civilians dressed up in creative, military-style uniforms, march in honour of the Black African soldiers who were conscripted into the South African army to fight in World War I, during the Diturupa Festival in Mabopane, South Africa January 2, 2024.
Destroyed buildings lie in ruin in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, January 2, 2024.
A local resident holding a cat leaves the site where residential buildings were heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine January 2, 2024.