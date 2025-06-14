Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | June 14, 2025: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 03:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A missile launched from Iran is seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, June 13, 2025.

A missile launched from Iran is seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, June 13, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
An activist protests against gentrification and speculated new building projects outside Coima headquarters, a leading real estate investment and development firm, in Milan, Italy, June 13, 2025.

An activist protests against gentrification and speculated new building projects outside Coima headquarters, a leading real estate investment and development firm, in Milan, Italy, June 13, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada - June 13, 2025 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during practice.

Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada - June 13, 2025 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during practice.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Security forces members operate after protesters broke through barrier fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US

Security forces members operate after protesters broke through barrier fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2025, 03:08 IST
World newspictures

Follow us on :

Follow Us