News in Pics | June 14, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A missile launched from Iran is seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, June 13, 2025.
An activist protests against gentrification and speculated new building projects outside Coima headquarters, a leading real estate investment and development firm, in Milan, Italy, June 13, 2025.
Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada - June 13, 2025 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during practice.
Security forces members operate after protesters broke through barrier fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US
Published 14 June 2025, 03:08 IST