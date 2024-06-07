Home
News in Pics | June 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 June 2024, 02:26 IST
Last Updated : 07 June 2024, 02:26 IST

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he arrives to deliver a campaign speech during a Turning Point USA event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 6, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's King Charles and President of France, Emmanuel Macron attend the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion's commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Ver-Sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales applaud during the international ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings and the liberation of western Europe from Nazi Germany occupation, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy region, France, June 6, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Patna: A woman covers herself and her child during a dust storm, in Patna, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 07 June 2024, 02:26 IST
