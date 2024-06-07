News in Pics | June 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he arrives to deliver a campaign speech during a Turning Point USA event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 6, 2024.
Britain's King Charles and President of France, Emmanuel Macron attend the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion's commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Ver-Sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2024.
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales applaud during the international ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings and the liberation of western Europe from Nazi Germany occupation, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy region, France, June 6, 2024.
Patna: A woman covers herself and her child during a dust storm, in Patna, Thursday, June 6, 2024.
Published 07 June 2024, 02:26 IST