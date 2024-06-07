News in Pics | June 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales applaud during the international ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings and the liberation of western Europe from Nazi Germany occupation, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy region, France, June 6, 2024.