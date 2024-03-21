JOIN US
Homeworld

News In Pics | March 21, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 21 March 2024, 03:42 IST

Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli looks for the puck in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger during the third period at the American Airlines Center.

Credit: Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Actor Kareena Kapoor at the launch of a song of her upcoming movie 'Crew', in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

A worker removes water hyacinths from Ana Sagar lake in Ajmer.

Credit: PTI Photo

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis dunks against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at TD Garden.

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

