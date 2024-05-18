Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | May 18, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 01:53 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 01:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Taylor Swift performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 17, 2024.

Taylor Swift performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 17, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A drone view shows a surfer riding a wave at Sunset offshore reef as seasonal cold fronts drive big swells into the Cape Peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa May 17, 2024

A drone view shows a surfer riding a wave at Sunset offshore reef as seasonal cold fronts drive big swells into the Cape Peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa May 17, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

Sea foam appears on the ocean surface at Dungeons offshore reef as seasonal cold fronts drive big swells into the Cape Peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa May 17, 2024.

Sea foam appears on the ocean surface at Dungeons offshore reef as seasonal cold fronts drive big swells into the Cape Peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa May 17, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli military armored vehicles sit in a staging area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing, as military operations continue in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in Kerem Shalom, Israel, May 17, 2024.

Israeli military armored vehicles sit in a staging area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing, as military operations continue in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in Kerem Shalom, Israel, May 17, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2024, 01:53 IST
World newspictures

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT