News in Pics | May 18, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Taylor Swift performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 17, 2024.
A drone view shows a surfer riding a wave at Sunset offshore reef as seasonal cold fronts drive big swells into the Cape Peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa May 17, 2024
Sea foam appears on the ocean surface at Dungeons offshore reef as seasonal cold fronts drive big swells into the Cape Peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa May 17, 2024.
Israeli military armored vehicles sit in a staging area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing, as military operations continue in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in Kerem Shalom, Israel, May 17, 2024.
Published 18 May 2024, 01:53 IST