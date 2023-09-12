Home
world

News in Pics | September 12, 2023

Best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 00:07 IST

Lightning is seen behind the One World Trade Center on the day of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Residents evacuate following a second massive landslide next to a building complex, after heavy rains hit Concon.

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with service members, first responders, and their families on the day of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korea's Kim en route to Russia for talks with Putin.

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

Khadijah Deaoune walks in the rubble next to her donkey, where her house once stood, as she tries to rescue her goat after the deadly earthquake in Tinmel, Morocco.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 12 September 2023, 00:07 IST)
World newsRussiaUS newsNorth Korea

