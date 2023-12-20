Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy oppose US court's decision barring Trump from presidency

He demanded that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and fellow Indian-American Haley do the same, or else 'they are tacitly endorsing this illegal manoeuvre which will have disastrous consequences for our country'.

Ramaswamy told ABC News that while it would be easier to win without the front-runner in the race, the state's top court ruling against Trump strikes him as 'appalling for the future of our country'.

"And to tell you the truth, it would be a lot easier for me to get elected if Trump wasn't in this race, but that's not – it's not about me, and it's not about another candidate," Ramaswamy said.