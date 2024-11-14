No casualties reported as suicide bomber blows himself up in Pakistan

<p>Peshawar: No one was hurt when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a police van in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's </a>northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.</p><p>According to the police, the bomber detonated himself shortly after the police van passed by in the jurisdiction of Umarzai Police Station in Charsadda district.</p> .<p>However, no casualties took place due to the explosion owing to the absence of the crowd, a police official said.</p><p>A large contingent of police reached the scene to control the situation, he said, adding that an investigation was initiated into the incident.</p>