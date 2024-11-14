Home
No casualties reported as suicide bomber blows himself up in Pakistan

According to the police, the bomber detonated himself shortly after the police van passed by in the jurisdiction of Umarzai Police Station in Charsadda district.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 14:19 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 14:19 IST
World newsPakistanSuicide

