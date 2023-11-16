No CVs, post TikTok videos instead: Hilton Hotel to job seekers

Hilton posted a video insisting job seekers to search for roles they are interested in, and to apply for it by making, "a 1 minute video or less of showing how you would make this day for our Hilton guests".

According to a report by The Guardian, the videos urged the potential employers to tag Hilton, post the videos publicly from their TikTok accounts, and use the hashtag #hiremehilton.

However, to the ones who are inactive on social media and don't have a TikTok account, Hilton said, “Your dream career might be just around the corner and don’t worry if creating videos isn’t your style – we’re equally happy to accept traditional written CVs.”

Mary Hogg, regional human resources director for Hilton Australasia, told the Australian Financial Review that the company had gone with the TikTok pilot to attract Gen Z workers and that concern about ChatGPT was a factor behind the decision.

Hogg added, “When you need somebody who’s going to have really good interpersonal skills, to be able to handle guest relationships or any of that side of things, you’ve got no idea [if they can do that] from the paper side.”

Adelaide-based lawyer specialising in employment, workplace and industrial relations, Tom Earls told Guardian Australia that there's nothing to prevent a firm from requesting TikToks as a part of a job application.

“On its face, mandating TikTok for an application is no different to requiring an applicant to fill in a specific form or provide any other specific information with their application,” he said.