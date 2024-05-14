No single action is a red line on UK arms exports to Israel, deputy PM says

Israeli tanks pushed into Rafah on Tuesday, forcing civilians to scramble to find safety. More than a million Gazans took sanctuary in Rafah after Israel ordered evacuations from northern Gaza in October, and are now struggling to find the means to flee again.

"In respect to Rafah, what we continue to do is engage with the Israelis about our concerns about getting aid in and about the proper conduct of any offensive to make sure that we minimize civilian casualties," Dowden.

Israel's international allies and aid groups have repeatedly warned against a ground incursion into Rafah, which borders Egypt and where Israel says four Hamas battalions are holed up. Israel has vowed to press on into Rafah even without its allies' support, in order to root out remaining Hamas fighters.

The Palestinian death toll in the war has now surpassed 35,000, with 57 killed in the past 24 hours, according to Gaza health officials, whose figures do not differentiate between civilians and fighters