Non-essential staff at Indian High Commission in Dhaka returning, all diplomats to remain

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post on Monday and landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi following unprecedented anti-government protests.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government.

The decision was made in a meeting President Shahabuddin had with chiefs of the three services and a 13-member delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban (presidential palace), President's Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said late Tuesday night.