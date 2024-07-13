North Korea denounces declaration at NATO summit

Seoul: North Korea "most strongly denounces" the declaration at the recent NATO summit, KCNA said on Saturday, citing the country's foreign ministry spokesperson.

Leaders of NATO countries stressed a membership pledge for Ukraine and took a stronger stance on China's support for Russia in a declaration this week at a summit in Washington.

"The 'Washington Summit Declaration', cooked up and made public on July 10, goes to prove that the US and NATO, reduced to a tool for its confrontation, pose the most serious threat to the global peace and security," North Korea's state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.