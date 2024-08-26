North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees tests of 'suicide drones'

Also known as loitering munitions, such weapons been widely used in the war in Ukraine as well as in the Middle East.

Loitering munitions can typically be aloft and ready to strike before a specific target is located, then attack by crashing into the target with a built-in warhead.

Photos released by state media showed at least four different types of drones, some of which were launched with the aid of small rocket engines before their propellers took over.

When asked about visual similarities between some of the North Korean drones and Russia's ZALA Lancet and the Iranian-designed Shahed, which is also used by Russia, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said more analysis is necessary.

"We understand that some gifts (drones) were given in an exchange between North Korea and Russia in the past... We need to analyse various measures to see if those have improved performance," a spokesperson for the JCS said in a briefing.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has close ties to Russia and Iran and a history of military cooperation with both.