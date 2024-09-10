North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to exponentially boost nuclear arsenal

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country is now implementing a nuclear force construction policy to increase the number of nuclear weapons "exponentially", state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

In a speech on North Korea's founding anniversary on Monday, Kim said the country must more thoroughly prepare its "nuclear capability and its readiness to use it properly at any given time in ensuring the security rights of the state", said KCNA.

A strong military presence is needed to face "the various threats posed by the United States and its followers", he added.

Kim also said North Korea is facing a "grave threat" from what it sees as a US-led nuclear-based military bloc in the region.

South Korea's deputy defence minister for policy, Cho Chang-rae, and his US and Japanese counterparts on Tuesday condemned Pyongyang's recent diversification of nuclear delivery systems, tests and launches of multiple ballistic missiles.