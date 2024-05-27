North Korea's latest satellite launch 'brazen violation' of UN resolutions, US says

North Korea's attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite was "a brazen violation" of UN Security Council resolutions, US military said on Monday, adding that the move raises tensions.
"This launch involved technologies that are directly related to the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of North Korea) intercontinental ballistic missile program," US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.
Japan defence minister Kihara also said that he "lodged protest" to North Korea and condemned the launch in the "strongest term".
North Korea attempted to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit Monday, the South Korean military said, but the rocket carrying the satellite exploded midair shortly after takeoff, marking the country’s third failed attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit.
Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has made deploying a fleet of spy satellites one of his latest military ambitions. He has also focused on testing what he claimed were nuclear missiles capable of targeting the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region.
