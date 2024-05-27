North Korea's latest satellite launch 'brazen violation' of UN resolutions, US says

North Korea's attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite was "a brazen violation" of UN Security Council resolutions, US military said on Monday, adding that the move raises tensions.

"This launch involved technologies that are directly related to the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of North Korea) intercontinental ballistic missile program," US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Japan defence minister Kihara also said that he "lodged protest" to North Korea and condemned the launch in the "strongest term".