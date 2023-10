Norwegian author Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature for "innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable".

Fosse is known for works such as Melancholy, Septology, and Wakefulness.

In an interview with The New Yorker, the author, who has been influenced by the works of Jacques Derrida had said "I hear what I write. But I don’t see. I don’t imagine. And where it comes from, I don’t know."

