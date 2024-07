Norwegian citizen arrested for alleged spying for China: Report

Oslo: A Norwegian citizen was arrested on Monday on suspicion of espionage "that could benefit China", local news agency NTB reported on Tuesday, citing the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).

The individual, who was not named, will appear in front of an Oslo court at 1300 local time (1100 GMT), a PST spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The individual is not a Chinese agent and is innocent, the individual's lawyer, Marius Dietrichson, told daily VG.

Dietrichson, PST and the Chinese embassy in Oslo did not immediately reply to requests for comment.