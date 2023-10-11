Not a war, it's a massacre: Turkey's Erdogan on Israeli response to Hamas attack

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Israel's blockade and bombing of Gaza in retaliation for Palestinian militant group Hamas' attack was a disproportionate response amounting to a "massacre".

With Ankara offering to mediate, Erdogan and his foreign minister held calls with regional powers, the United States and others. However, Israel's envoy to Ankara has said it is too early to discuss mediation.

Speaking to his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said even war had a "morality" but the flare-up since the weekend had "very severely" violated that.

"Preventing people meeting their most fundamental needs and bombing housing where civilians live - in short, conducting a conflict using every sort of shameful method - is not a war, it's a massacre," he said, referring to Israel cutting off electricity and water to Gaza and destroying infrastructure.