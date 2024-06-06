NSA Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new government on shared India-US priorities: White House

“As I said at the Kennedy Center last June, I trust PM Modi with my life and I believe India will become the #1 GDP in the world, in large part because of his efforts. I look forward to collaborating further to make the US-India partnership the strongest in the world as the Chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Keep an eye on India – I, for one, will continue to be the biggest bull on the country under his leadership,” Chambers said.