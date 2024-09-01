Oasis fans’ euphoria may not be enough to boost UK economy

Fans have been waiting 15 years for the Oasis reunion but when it comes to the UK economy, the impact appears to be definitely more of a maybe.

The Gallagher brothers rose to fame in the mid 1990s, when Britpop, Tony Blair and economic growth were all ascendant. Now with Labour back in power, Prime Minister Keir Starmer may be hoping the band’s 17 UK and Ireland comeback concerts next year augur a similar boost to the national mood, after he arrived in Downing Street grumbling about a dire economic inheritance from his predecessors.

Economists caution against reading too much into a fierce fight for tickets that started on Saturday at 9 am. London time and crashed multiple ticket-selling websites, including the Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts’ Gigs and Tours and seetickets.com pages.

While fans said they’re willing to spend whatever it takes, that zeal won’t necessarily show up in UK output data. It would also say little about the strength of household finances, especially as other factors weigh more heavily: Britons are facing higher energy bills this winter and borrowing costs remain elevated.