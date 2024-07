Obama plans to endorse Harris soon

Former US President Barack Obama plans to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic 2024 presidential candidate soon, NBC News reported on Thursday.

Obama privately has fully supported Harris' candidacy and has been in regular contact with her, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

"Aides to Obama and Harris also have discussed arranging for the two of them to appear together on the campaign trail, though no date has been set," the report said.