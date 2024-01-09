October 7 assaults, including sexual violence, could be crimes against humanity: UN experts

Violence that included sexual atrocities committed during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 in Israel amounts to war crimes and may also be crimes against humanity, two United Nations human rights experts said Monday, after months of frustrated accusations from Israel and women's groups that the UN was ignoring the rape and sexual mutilation of women during the October 7 invasion.

Alice Jill Edwards, a special rapporteur on torture, and Morris Tidball-Binz, a special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said the growing evidence of sexual violence in the day's wide range of "brutal attacks" was "particularly harrowing," noting allegations of sexual assault, gang rape, mutilation and gunshots to the genital areas.

In a statement, they called for "full accountability for the multitude of alleged crimes," and urged all parties to agree to a cease-fire, abide by international law and investigate any crimes alleged to have occurred during the fighting.