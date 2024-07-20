Olympics 2024 | Ukraine launches postage stamp as it sends its smallest team to the Games

Kyiv: Ukraine launched a new postage stamp to support its Olympic athletes as it sent its smallest-ever national team to the Paris Games amid the war with Russia which is nearing the 29-month mark.

Only 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris, the smallest number in the history of Ukraine's participation in the Games.

Russia's invasion killed athletes and coaches, forced many to flee the fighting and damaged sports facilities. Frequent air raid alerts and extended power blackouts caused by Russian bombardments interrupt training.

"We have spent countless hours without electricity, without water, in darkness, in cold, in heat. I think we have gone through everything," Vlada Kharkova, a fencer, told Reuters as she and other athletes gathered with officials to launch Ukraine's Olympic postage stamp in the centre of Kyiv late on Friday.

"These conditions made us stronger, and we are ready to show the whole world that despite everything we are Ukrainians, and we are unbreakable as the Ukrainian nation.”