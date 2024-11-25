One dead, three hurt as DHL cargo plane crashes into house near Lithuania's Vilnius airport

<p>Vilnius, Lithuania: A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house as it approached for landing at Lithuania’s Vilnius airport early on Monday, killing one person and injuring three others on the aircraft, officials said.</p>.<p>The flight was operated by SWIFT airline on behalf of DHL and had taken off from Leipzig, Germany before the plane crashed around 0330 GMT, a spokesperson for the governmental National Crisis Management Center said. All of the people in the house survived, he added.</p>.<p>An airport spokesperson said the plane was a Boeing 737-400 .</p>.<p>Police told a press conference 12 people had been evacuated from the house hit by the plane.</p>.<p>Rescue services said the plane hit the ground and slid at least 100 metres before crashing into the building.</p>.<p>The head of national crisis management centre said the cause of the crash was being investigated.</p>.<p>Firefighters were seen at 0530 GMT pouring water onto a smoking building some 1.3 km (0.8 mile) north of the airport runway in the Lithuanian capital. A large police and ambulance presence was seen nearby and several nearby major streets were cordoned off.</p>.<p>The flight had departed from Leipzig at 0208 GMT, Flightradar24 said on the <em>X</em> social media platform. </p>