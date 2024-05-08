One out of every 24 New York City residents is now a millionaire

For all the talk of a big-money exodus from New York, the city’s residents still have more wealth — in excess of $3 trillion — than those of any other metro in the world.

New York has almost 350,000 millionaires, which is the most of any city and up 48 per cent from a decade ago, according to a global ranking of the wealthiest cities by Henley & Partners, an immigration consultancy. That means about one in every 24 of its 8.26 million residents has a seven-figure net worth, compared with about one in 36 in 2013. New York still has a large share of the ultra-rich, too: the report found that it has 60 billionaires and 744 people with investable wealth of more than $100 million.

The findings illustrate the scope of New York’s wealth at a time when some of the city’s richest people are fretting a power shift to Florida as the finance industry sets up a Wall Street South. Miami ranked 33rd among the cities with the most millionaires, up 78 per cent over the past 10 years.