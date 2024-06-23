Orthodox priest, at least 15 police killed in gunmen attack in Russia's North Caucasus

"We understand who is behind the organisation of the terrorist attacks and what goal they pursued," Melikov said, without disclosing further details.

Russia's state media cited law enforcement as saying that among the attackers had been two sons of the head of central Dagestan's Sergokala district, who it said had been detained by investigators.

Melikov said that among the dead, in addition to the police officers, were several civilians, including an Orthodox priest who worked in Derbent for more than 40 years.

Six of the gunmen were shot and killed as the incidents unfolded, Melikov said. Russian state news agencies cited the National Anti-Terrorist Committee as saying that five of the gunmen had been killed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports on how many people or gunmen were killed in the attacks.

Days of mourning

June 24-26 have been declared days of mourning in Dagestan, Melikov said, with flags lowered to half-staff and all entertainment events cancelled.

The restive region was in the 2000s hit by an Islamist insurgency spilling over from neighbouring Chechnya, with Russian security forces moving aggressively to combat extremists in the region.

In recent years, attacks had become rarer, with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) saying it in 2017 that it had defeated the insurgency in the region.

The agencies reported exchanges of gunfire in the centre of Makhachkala. They cited the interior ministry as saying that exits from the Caspian Sea port of around 600,000 had been closed, and that conspirators who were still at large may yet attempt to flee the city.