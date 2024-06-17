Over 20 NATO allies to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense in 2024, says Stoltenberg

"This is good for Europe and good for America, especially since much of this extra money is spent here in the United States," he said, adding that in the last two years, more than two-thirds of Europe's defense acquisitions - or more than $140 billion - were from US firms.

Stoltenberg was in Washington for preparations for next month's NATO summit in the US capital and was scheduled to meet President Joe Biden later on Monday.

Stoltenberg said that when NATO leaders set the 2 per cent of GDP target at their summit in 2014, only three members - the United States, Greece and Britain - met that target.

At that time, there were 28 members. NATO now has 32 members.

NATO defense spending has become highly contentious in recent years, particularly as former US President Donald Trump has accused Europeans of spending too little on their own security and relying on the United States for protection.

Earlier this year, Trump - the presumptive Republican candidate in this year's US presidential election - sparked outrage by suggesting he would not protect NATO members that failed to spend enough on defense and would even encourage Russia to attack them.