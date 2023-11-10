Pacific Islands leaders confirm former Nauru president as next top official

Sydney: The Pacific Islands Forum confirmed the selection of former Nauru President Baron Waqa as the 18-member bloc's next top official at a meeting on Friday in the Cook Islands.

Current Nauru President David Adeang had abruptly left the annual leaders meeting a day earlier after objections were raised by at least one Pacific Islands leader over Waqa's nomination. Adeang did not travel with the other leaders to the island of Aitutaki, where meetings resumed on Friday.

Waqa's selection was backed by Micronesian nations, including Nauru. Other leaders had wanted to discuss the process by which he was selected.