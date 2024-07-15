Pak human rights body 'shocked' at government's move to ban Imran Khan’s party

Hours after the announcement, the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said in a statement: “HRCP is shocked by the government’s decision to ban the PTI. Not only is this move in flagrant violation of party members’ right to association under Article 17 of the Constitution, but it is also an enormous blow to democratic norms, especially when the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the PTI is a political party.” Moreover, such a move reeks of political desperation, given that it follows closely on the heels of the apex court’s ruling that has effectively made the PTI the single largest party in the National Assembly after making it eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities, it said.