Pak joins India in neutral expert proceedings of Indus Water Treaty to settle row over hydroelectric projects

The officials from Islamabad joined their counterparts from New Delhi in a neutral expert proceeding at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Vienna on Wednesday and Thursday to settle the row over Pakistan’s objection to the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects of India.

The meeting was convened by the neutral expert appointed by the World Bank on New Delhi’s request under the aegis of the Indus Waters Treaty. It was attended by representatives of India and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in New Delhi on Thursday.