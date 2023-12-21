Countries around us reached the Moon but Pakistan not rising from the Earth: Nawaz Sharif

Referring to India, Sharif said: "The countries around us have reached the Moon while we could not rise from the Earth… who is responsible for this?"

Early this week, Sharif had said neither India nor the United States are behind Pakistan’s miseries. “No one else but we are responsible for our downfall as we shot ourselves in the foot."

On Thursday, the three-time former premier spoke to his party's minority members here and lauded their contributions for the development of the country.