Pak Supreme Court upholds law seeking to curtail powers of chief justice

Reading the reserved verdict, which was streamed live, Justice Isa said, “A majority of 10-5..., the SC Practice and Procedure Act 2023 is sustained as being in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and to this extent, the petitions are dismissed.”

However, it rejected the application of the law to the past cases by a narrow majority of 8 to 7, giving a blow to former prime minister Sharif who was disqualified in 2017 after the court had taken suo motu notice of his case and the verdict left no window for the review of his disqualification.