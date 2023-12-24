Pakistan: An uphill road ahead for Nawaz Sharif

Barring a last-minute hurdle, Pakistan will go to its much-delayed election on February 8. It comes in the backdrop of a precarious economy, the political crisis unleashed by Imran Khan’s ouster from power and the rising wave of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror.

The Pakistan army is looking for a civilian face, who could stabilise the economy and not upset the civil-military equation.

Veteran politician Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan from exile in London, reportedly under a deal with the army, evidenced by the sudden collapse of various judicial cases against him and the pro-army smaller parties gravitating towards his PML(N). He is the most experienced of the political lot, has good connections in Saudi Arabia, one of Pakistan’s sources of funding; and above all, the only one with the potential to counter Imran Khan’s popularity, particularly in the Punjabi heartland. All this makes him attractive to the army leadership. But can he deal effectively with Pakistan’s multiple crises and is his prime ministership a done deal?

The $3 billion, nine-month IMF facility that ends in March 2024, has given a temporary breather to the economy. However, with very heavy external debt repayments due in the coming years, it is far from being out of the woods. Pakistan’s perennial economic woes result from its adversarial posture towards a much bigger and better endowed India that casts an unbearable economic burden; and its tendency all along its existence to live far beyond its means, thereby causing dependence on internal and external borrowing and foreign aid.

Nawaz Sharif has the right instinct on the need to improve relations with India. Besides an eye on the economic imperatives, he also sees a stable relationship with India as a means to erode the salience of the army in Pakistan. He is perhaps the only Pakistani politician, who has shown the courage to speak of a better relationship with India in the run-up to elections – in 2013 and yet again recently, when he faces a tough election. In his last tenure, he pursued the peace process both with the UPA and the successor NDA governments, but his agenda was stymied by the army. His prime ministership could benefit the relationship, but his capacity to deliver will remain contingent upon the will of the army. So far, army chief Asim Munir has by and large followed the policy of tactical restraint vis a vis India, adopted by his predecessor towards the end of his tenure because of Pakistan’s internal compulsions. However, periodic terror attacks in J&K this year have caused some uncertainty and Munir’s thinking on India remains unclear. Greater clarity may emerge once he is done with the task of managing the electoral process.

In his earlier tenures, Nawaz Sharif has not shown the ability to tackle the other structural problem – living far beyond Pakistan’s means. His stints have been known for mega projects – CPEC being the latest example – which might have given a temporary spurt to the economy, but also added to the debt burden. He has not bitten the bullet of putting a greater tax burden on the Pakistani elite, led by the army and its vast business empire. Whether he would do so now, in the event of securing another tenure, remains an open question.

Nawaz has had a tense relationship with all his army chiefs and has, for many years now, been a strong votary of civilian supremacy. He called for the accountability of the former army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa and the former DG ISI, Faiz Hameed, a few days before his return from exile. Persuaded by senior party colleagues, he did not voice the demand for some time but has come back to it recently, perhaps to counter his newly acquired image of the army’s ‘ladla’ (favourite). Therefore, while the army needs him at this juncture, he may not be their first choice for the prime ministership.