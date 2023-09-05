Pakistan Army chief General Munir steps in to address economic crisis in cash-strapped country

Motiwala was reported as saying that even when every new Pakistan Army chief holds meetings with traders, “the body language of the army chief was different this time as compared to the traders' meetings held with his predecessors. Gen Munir went to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the revival of the economy, and now he plans to go to Qatar and Kuwait.” Interestingly, quoting sources, the media also reported that Gen Munir had also hinted at not going towards the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for any new programme as “the fund does not give any permission to work freely and an increase in power rates was also a part of the programme.” The powerful military, commonly known as the establishment, has run Pakistan directly for almost half of its history since partition in 1947. For the rest of the half, it called the shots from behind the curtains, controlling the politics of the country.