Pakistan court grants pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi till Sep 12 in graft cases

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested earlier this month in the Toshakhana case and was sentenced to three years in prison by a district court. He is currently lodged in Attock jail in Punjab province. He is due to appear on Wednesday before a special court constituted to hear cases pertaining to the Official Secrets Act (Amendment) 2023 in connection with the cipher (confidential diplomatic communication) case.