<p>Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday declined to comment on the death sentence handed down to deposed Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying it was an "internal matter" of the country.</p>.<p>"About Bangladesh, this is a matter internal to the democratic and constitutional process of Bangladesh, as also I referred to previously in my opening statement. I would not offer any further comment on this matter," Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said when asked about the conviction at his weekly press briefing here.</p>.<p>A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Monday sentenced 78-year-old Hasina to death for ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year.</p>.<p>Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests.</p>.<p>Pakistan and Bangladesh ties had deteriorated during Hasina's rule, but relations have improved between them after her ouster, with trade and defence officials visiting each other's country. </p>