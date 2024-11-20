Home
Homeworld

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan gets bail in state gifts case

Khan, 71, has been in prison since August last year, but it was not immediately clear if the embattled politician would be released given that he faces a number of other cases too
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 12:21 IST

The case in which he was granted bail on Wednesday by the Islamabad High Court is known as the Toshakhana, or state treasury case.

It has multiple versions and charges that all revolve around allegations that Khan and his wife illegal procured and then sold gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession, which he received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

Previously Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were both handed a 14-year sentence on the same charges. That came after a three-year sentence handed to him late 2023 in another verion of the same case.

Their sentences have been suspended in appeals at the high court. Both deny any wrongdoing, and allege the cases are politically motivated to keep Khan in jail.

The gifts included diamond jewellery and seven watches, six of them Rolexes - the most expensive being valued at 85 million rupees ($305,000).

Khan's wife was released last month after being in the same prison as Khan for months. 

Published 20 November 2024, 12:21 IST
World newsPakistanImran Khan

