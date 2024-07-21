Pakistan govt accuses Imran’s party of orchestrating violence during peace march in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Sunday accused jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of orchestrating violence during a peace march over the weekend in a major town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in which one person was killed.

Information Minister Atta Tarar addressed a press conference to criticise the eruption of violence during a march in Bannu by the traders and local elders to press for peace after militants attacked an army facility in the city leading to a bloody clash in which eight soldiers died and ten militants were killed.

However, the march resulted in violence for which the government blamed Khan's PTI.