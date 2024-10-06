Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan govt bans ethnic Pashtun party

The ban has been placed on the group under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 16:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 16:10 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us