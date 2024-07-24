Pakistan PM Sharif denounces propaganda unleashed by Imran Khan's party against army

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday denounced the alleged propaganda unleashed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party against the army and its leadership, saying such actions will "not be tolerated at all."

His remarks came two days after Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif said a massive illegal, political mafia rose to sabotage a planned new counter-terrorism operation, ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’, and the first move of that mafia was to make the operations controversial through false and fake arguments.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Sharif said the propaganda campaign was intolerable and heart-wrenching.