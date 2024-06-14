Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif invites former ally JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join ruling coalition

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited his former ally JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to become a part of the ruling coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and play a role in resolving the political tensions in the country, according to a media report on Friday.

Sharif, who is heading a coalition government supported by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party and other smaller parties, visited the residence of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief, 70, to enquire about his well-being on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The 72-year-old premier also proposed the formation of a committee to address the prevailing political issues and asked Maulana Rehman to join the ruling coalition.

Quoting a source in the PM Office, the newspaper said the JUI-F leader was asked to join the ruling alliance and play a role in a proposed committee to resolve political tension prevailing in the country. However, Maulana Rehman refused to join the government, a JUI-F spokesperson said.