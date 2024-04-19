Pakistan police kill bomber, militant to thwart attack on Japanese nationals

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh said the Japanese nationals were travelling in a van along with two security guards when the terrorists tried to hit the van.

The security guards killed one terrorist while another blew himself up in an attempt to get close to the van, the official said.

“All five Japanese nationals are safe,” DIG Shaikh said.

“No one has claimed responsibility so far,” the DIG said, adding that the vehicle carrying the Japanese nationals was bullet-proof.

Jinnah Hospital officials said three injured, two security guards and a passerby, were brought to the medical facility out of which two were in critical condition.

The hospital confirmed no foreigner was brought for treatment.

The Japanese nationals worked at Pakistan Suzuki Motors, the official said.

Karachi is the largest city in Pakistan and the capital of southern Sindh province.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon strongly condemned the attack.

“The timely action of the police has foiled the ambitions of the terrorists,” Memon said.

“The nefarious actions of the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed,” he added.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori condemned the suicide attack and demanded a report on the incident.

"Terrorism will not be tolerated in the city under any circumstances," the governor said.

He asked the law enforcement officials to trace the motives behind the incident and apprehend the masterminds.

Small separatist groups and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have in recent years stepped up attacks on Chinese nationals working on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which includes a multitude of megaprojects such as road construction, power plants and agriculture.