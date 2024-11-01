Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari fractures foot while deboarding airplane in Dubai

According to a statement from the President House, he was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment following the fall. The doctor placed his foot in a cast after a check-up.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 03:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 03:48 IST
World newsPakistanDubaiAsif Ali Zardari

Follow us on :

Follow Us