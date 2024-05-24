Pakistan to pay $2.58 million in compensation to families of 5 Chinese killed in suicide bombing

The five Chinese and their Pakistani driver were killed when a suicide attacker rammed his explosive-laden car into a vehicle in the Bisham area of the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26 when they were being driven to a construction site of Dasu Hydroelectric power station in Kohistan district of the same province.