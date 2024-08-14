Pakistani-American bizman trolled online for announcing Alto as gift to javelin fame gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: Report

Almost a week after Arshad Nadeem scripted his name in the history of Olympics sports in Paris with a new record javelin measuring 92.97 m, a Pakistani-American businessman was reportedly trolled on the internet for the choice of his gift to the famed javelin thrower from the South Asian country.
A report in news18 identified the businessman as Ali Sheikhani who is said to have announced Suzuki Alto as a gift to Nadeem. The report also said that the announcement of Shekhani's gift was made by a Pakistan-based activist identified as Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri.
This update surfaced the internet after a social media user wrote on X: “Update: Pakistani-American businessman Ali Sheikhani has announced a brand new Suzuki Alto car for Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold medal in Paris Olympics. Well deserved.” Below is the post which much criticism from netizens for Shekhani's gift to Nadeem.
“This is an insult…he deserves BMW or Audi," wrote a user while adding, “Is this a joke or something?”
Another X user commented, “Alto??? Why? Could not find anything cheaper?!? It is your first Gold! Get something worthy of it!”
“Alto? Are you serious? Shame on you!” wrote a next user.
Meanwhile, Nadeem also received a unique gift, a buffalo, from his father-in-law, something that the latter says is "honourable" in the javelin thrower's village Khanewal where he practiced the sport battling all the hurdles.
The Chief Minister of Punjab in Pakistan— Maryam Nawaz, Punjab governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, and the Chief Minister of Sindh also rewarded Nadeem with PKR 100 million, 2 million, and 50 million, respectively.
Nadeem had expressed gratitude while sharing his video from the Javelin event in Paris and had written, "This Gold medal is a gift from me to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day."
Published 14 August 2024, 12:28 IST