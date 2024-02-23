Pakistani journalist, vocal critic of establishment, arrested in corruption case

Earlier in the morning, a heavy contingent of policemen raided Khan's house here and arrested him in connection with the case registered by the ACE, Punjab.

Talking to reporters, the anchorperson said, he had been arrested in a false case and blamed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for his condition.

“Handcuffs are slapped on my wrists to pay salute to queen Maryam Nawaz, who is going to become Punjab chief minister. The queen is being made CM after stealing the people’s votes,” he said.

“Pakistan will not stay like this forever. Most of my journalist friends tell me to leave the country but I tell them that I will stay in Pakistan as long as l am alive,' he said.

In May 2023, Khan was picked up allegedly by the security agencies two days after the attacks on military installations by the workers of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The authorities released him in September 2023.