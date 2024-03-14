Pakistan's PIA bars pilots, cabin crew from fasting during Ramzan while on duty

Karachi: Pakistan's national flag carrier, PIA, has barred its pilots and flight attendants from fasting during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan on their on-flight duty days, citing a medical recommendation which says a person faces dehydration and issues of laziness and sleep while observing a fast.

The Corporate Safety Management and Air Crew Medical Centre have both recommended that pilots and cabin crew members of Pakistan International Airlines should not fast during flights.

“The PIA’s top management, based on these recommendations, has issued compliance orders to the pilots and cabin crew personnel with immediate effect,” an official of the ailing airline said.

“The recommendations have specifically stated that when a person is fasting, he faces dehydration and issues of laziness and sleep,” the official said.

Because of these recommendations, pilots and cabin crew members have been told not to fast when they are on duty for international or domestic flights.