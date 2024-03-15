Palestinian President appoints Mohammad Mustafa as new prime minister of Palestinian Authority

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named Mohammad Mustafa, an ally and leading business figure as prime minister with a mandate to help reform the Palestinian Authority (PA), the state-run WAFA news agency said on Thursday.

Mustafa's appointment comes after mounting pressure to overhaul and revitalize the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories and improve its governance in the occupied West Bank where it is based.

As president, Abbas remains by far the most powerful figure in the Palestinian Authority, but the appointment of a new government was a demonstration of his willingness to meet international demands for change in the administration.